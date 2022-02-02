Tamera Carlson

Tamera Jean Carlson passed away at home surrounded by her family on Feb. 9 at 9:20 p.m. and was welcomed into heaven. She was a loving mother, sister, and beautiful friend.

Tamie was preceded in death by her son Joshua Scott Carlson and leaves behind her daughter Alysha Ritter (Jason) and son Andrew Vander Mey.

Tamie precious grandchildren who called her TuTu, Madelyn Ritter, Joshua Ritter, and Jaxon Ritter. Siblings Carol VanRy (Ken), Bill Jones, Jeff Jones (Lori), Mike Jones (Jonna) and Serena Koogle (Nate). Tons of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who she adored.

Tamie was a lifelong resident of Whatcom County.

She grew up on Benson Road in Lynden. Tamie then moved to Bellingham where she married and started her family.

She eventually ended up back in the county and raised her son Andrew there.

Tamie loved the outdoors. A deep affection for the woods and the sea. Some of her favorite pastimes were hiking, snow shoeing, and traveling with family and friends. Her love for her beautiful hanging baskets and dahlia garden in the summer months.

She never missed an opportunity to travel or plan an adventure.

No matter what life threw at her, she faced it with a smile and a joyful heart. Her free spirited nature will be missed by so many.

You are invited to Tamie’s Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 at Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden followed by burial in Kendall Cemetery.

Out of respect for Tamie please refrain from wearing masks at her service. Your smile is the only mask she would like to see.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.