Terrence “Terry” Scott De Valois went home to be with his Lord and Savior, at the age of 43, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Terry was born Aug. 6, 1980, sharing a birthday with his beloved Mom.

Terry grew up on the Jackman Road family farm and lived there his entire life.

Terry always knew he wanted to be involved in agriculture. After graduating from Lynden High School, he started a custom crop harvesting business. He later graduated from Whatcom Community College and continued growing the business. He was committed to providing the best possible service to his customers, always making hay while the sun was shining.

Terry was passionate about the family farm, his farm equipment, and his neighborhood farm community. He enjoyed driving around Whatcom and neighboring counties to see what was happening in the farming community and spent many hours on the phone during his time in his mowers and tractors.

Known by his nieces and nephews as “favorite Uncle Terry,” he could be counted on to provide sparkling apple cider at family dinners. Terry will be remembered for his quick wit, his fondness for quotes and memes, his photographic memory of calendar dates, his love for sweet treats, his nicknames for everyone (some of which you know, some you don’t know) and his mind for mental math.

Terry is survived by his sisters, Michelle (Jerry) VanDellen, Kimberly (John) Grycel and Kelli (Doug) Visser and his nephews and nieces: Hannah, Nathan, and Josh VanDellen; Kylan and Keston Grycel; and Isaac, Owen, Austin, and Abbie Visser. He is preceded in death by his mom, Dee, and his dad, Terry.

Memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s honor to the Lynden Regional Parks & Recreational District at 8770 Bender Road, Lynden WA 98264.

For those who want to gather and share remembrances of Terry, a celebration of life is being planned.

Please refer to the Gillies Funeral Home website for details.