Terry Burke

Terry Lee Burke, of Everson, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 64. He was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to parents Earl Fredrick Burke and Alice Ann (Tveter) Burke.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, who died in the battle for Lang Vei in Vietnam in 1968. Terry’s love of Eagles was influenced by his memories of his father.

He is survived by his wife, Edith; sons Daniel and Chad; grandchildren Cassin, Shastin, Devin and Delila; his mother, Alice Burke; sisters Cat and Brenda; brothers Earl and Shawn; half-sisters Pamela and Debra; and numerous other relatives. He was a fun-loving, generous and caring friend to many.

Terry retired from the United Parcel Service with honors after 30 years of dedicated service. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and a proud member of Goldwing Road Riders Association and Patriot Guard Riders.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Faith Reformed Church, 300 Seventh St., Lynden, with pastor Marcus Roskamp officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the “garysinisefoundation.org” in his honor.

