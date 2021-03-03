Terry De Valois passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

Terry was born Aug. 7, 1937, in Bellingham to John and Hendrika “Rita” (Van Lohuizen) De Valois. He attended Ebenezer and Lynden Christian schools and Western Washington University, obtaining a master’s degree in education.

He served in the Washington Air National Guard as a communications officer and he participated on his squadron’s fastpitch softball team. Terry later pitched for Lynden teams, including LTI and the Lynden Merchants, competing in the 1982 Class A National Tournament.

Terry spent his 44-year teaching career in the Lynden School District, spending nine years at the middle school level before moving to the high school. Known affectionately as “DV,” Terry was a favorite teacher among his high school students, especially for his Current Events class.

Terry also coached boys basketball and football teams and was the Lynden athletic director for 35 years. Parents and fans could count on DV to be at the games making sure that everything ran smoothly. In his role as athletic director, he served more than 20 years as president of the Whatcom County and Northwest leagues and for 40 years was their master scheduler.

Older members of the community may remember Terry as the voice of Lynden High School basketball, announcing the games on KPUG Radio.

Before and after school, Terry could be found on the family’s dairy farm on Jackman Road. He milked 70 cows in a stanchion-style flat barn. He enjoyed his peaceful early mornings in the barn with just the cows, the radio and the sound of the milking machines. After selling the cows in 2010, Terry managed to keep busy driving equipment for the custom farming business owned by his son, “Little Terry.” He also continued to serve the community in numerous ways, including the Ludden Scholarship Committee, the Berthusen Advisory Committee and the Lynden Parks and Recreation District.

For Terry, the joy was in serving and he selflessly gave of his time and talent, and not for accolades. However, the community has been generous in rewarding his contributions, including the Sol H. Lewis 2015 Man of the Year award.

While much of the public community saw Terry as an extrovert known for his work ethic, Terry was a private man who enjoyed his quiet time at home with his wife and family, particularly reading his numerous magazine subscriptions and visiting with his children around the table. Sunday afternoons were reserved for family, generally including a scenic drive and dinner out. Summer vacations were centered upon softball tournaments with the Lynden Merchants and regular trips to Penticton and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Terry met his wife, Dierdre “Dee” Cunningham, when both were students at Western Washington University. They were married in 1966 and enjoyed almost 46 years together until Dee’s passing in May 2012. In addition to his wife, Terry was preceded in death by his nephew, Brian Etheredge.

Terry is survived by his children and grandchildren: Michelle (Jerry) Van Dellen and Hannah, Nathan and Josh; Kimberly (John) Grycel and Kylan and Keston; Kelli (Doug) Visser and Isaac, Owen, Austin and Abbie; and Terry De Valois. He will be greatly missed by his sister Rhondda (Steve) Etheredge and brother John (Debi) De Valois, his niece and nephew, special friend Marcia De Boer, family friend Brandon Mobley, and many other friends and community members.

A special thank-you to Gary Vis at the Lynden Chamber of Commerce for his touching tribute to our Dad, which can be viewed on the chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Lynden-Chamber-of-Commerce-149316018250.

A private service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. You may participate by watching the memorial service livestreamed at www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices. A community celebration of Terry’s life will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Lynden Parks and Recreation Department (Trail Development), City Hall, 300 Fourth St., Lynden, WA 98264.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23