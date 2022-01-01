Terry Marks

Terry Steven Marks was born on Sept. 24, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio to Edward and MaryAnne (Leidel) Marks. He was the middle child of three boys.

Terry’s family settled in Lynnwood, Washington where he graduated from Edmonds High School in 1975.

While in high school, Terry earned many outstanding awards, including superior achievement in auto shop and a Vocational Industrial Club of America Skill Olympics medal. Terry scored at a 99.9% mechanical aptitude while considering enlisting in the army.

Terry enrolled at Edmonds Community College as a student where he also worked part-time as a trade’s helper.

During this time, Terry married Patricia Pies and to this union, was born a son, Shawn Christopher in March 1982.

Terry graduated from Edmonds Community College earning an associates of technical arts degree in computer service technology.

Terry also earned a Certificate in microprocessor technology from North Seattle Community College.

While enrolled at Edmonds, Terry met Kathleen Harrison, daughter of Myron and Alvina Harrison, who was to become his bride on Feb. 2, 1985.

Terry began his working career servicing the cutting-edge micro processing word processors. He then began an extensive career working in ATM servicing, first with Diebold, then moving to Security Pacific Bank where he oversaw ATM performance over four states.

In May 1991, Jeffrey Harrison was born to them, completing their loving family.

In 1992, Terry, Kathy, Shawn, and Jeff moved to Bellingham, where Terry began work for Bellingham National Bank as their ATM Technician.

In 2015, using skills acquired throughout his extensive career, Terry was offered a facilities technician position at Peoples Bank through a much-appreciated referral from Gary Murphy, “Mr. Murphy.”

Terry was known to his Peoples Bank family as a gentleman, genuinely kind and helpful with a heart of gold. He brightened many of his co-workers’ days with a good joke or two.

Terry’s family is forever grateful for Tera, Terri and Idalia for providing Terry with an incredibly supportive, loving, and fun workplace all these years. He treasured each one of you.

But Terry’s greatest joy was the time he spent with family. Whether playing with his grandkids, reading to them “Railroad Toad,” or helping on projects with his sons. Terry loved cooking big family breakfasts (with Papa’s special syrup) and his famous homemade chicken strips.

Terry also loved making Kathy her morning coffee although he never drank it himself. Terry was so enormously proud of his two sons, watching their many accomplishments and seeing their families grow. He was a true gifted handyman.

In the evenings, when he relaxed in his favorite recliner, Terry could be found watching ADAM-12 and other oldies, mostly to see all his favorite classic cars. He knew every make and model with ease, even from just the taillights.

Sadly, our hearts were broken when, unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2021, Terry went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Terry’s giving heart, kind spirit and endless jokes will forever be remembered and missed by his family and friends.

Terry was preceded by his stepmother Greta. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy; son Shawn; wife Kristina and grandson Cameran of Shelby, Alabama; son Jeffrey, wife Sharene, granddaughters Hailey and Mckinley of Everson, Washington; his loving father Edward; his mother MaryAnne; siblings Tim, Tony and wife Nora; stepbrother Les “Buffer” and wife Gayle Irion; stepsister Vicki and husband Ken McNew and their families.

Terry is also survived by his loving extended family in Wisconsin. Dear friends Doug Delfel, Chris Greig, Peter Yohann, and the many others who shared in Terry’s life, we thank God for you.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at First Reformed Church, 610 Grover St., Lynden. Refreshments following. Arrangements entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden. Donations can be made to the “Terry Marks Memorial Fund” at any Peoples Bank location or online at GoFundMe.com.