We lost our beloved Thelma May Earle-Mumford on Saturday morning, April 29, 2023. She was born in Bellingham on July 28, 1959 to Piercy and Josephine Vander Molen.

Thelma is survived by her sons Joshua Dean Earle, Nathan Alan Earle; two grandchildren Brandon, Aubrey; siblings Lauri (terry) Champoux, Richard (Kathryn) Vander Molen, Julie (Burt) DeGroot, Carla (Ray) VanBeek, Roxie (Keith) Roosma; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son Chad Daniel; parents Piercy and Josephine Vander Molen; brothers Jerry Lee and Peter James Vander Molen. Celebration of Life is pending.