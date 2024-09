Theresa H. Meester-Bronsema, age 91, of Lynden, passed away at her home on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. She was born Jan. 17, 1933 in the Netherlands.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 from 4–8 p.m. at the Meester family home at 8710 Double Ditch Road, Lynden. There will be a graveside service on Thursday Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden, followed by a Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Covenant Grace United Reformed Church, 1227 Loomis Trail Road, Lynden.

