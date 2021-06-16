Thomas Leavy

Thomas Allen Leavy, age 78, of Bellingham, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Bellingham.

He was born April 23, 1943, in Rochester, New York, to parents Allen and Isabel H. (Fiorito) Leavy.

Our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend is survived by his wife, Debbie Hill-Leavy; children Laura Lindsey (Chad), Lynnette Shephard (Jon “Shep”) and Tia Baker; grandchildren Jackson and Jenna Baker; sister Monica Wright; and friend T. Sean Smith.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Thomas online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.