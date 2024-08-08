With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Thomas Robert “Tom” Cramer on Aug. 5, 2024, in Custer, at the age of 67. Born on Father’s Day, June 16, 1957 in Bellingham to Joe and Willie Cramer, Tom rode into this world ready to rev engines and hearts with his practical skills, his stubbornness, a stickler for perfectionism, all with a generous heart. Tom was a man who esteemed the values of hard work, commitment, and all things orderly.

Tom graduated from Lynden High School in 1975 and spent his career dedicated to quality and excellence. He retired in 2018 after 38 years at Intalco in Ferndale, having also worked at Zylstra Tire and Trans Mountain Pipeline. Tom’s work ethic and integrity were evident to all who knew him, a true testament to his character.

An avid collector and true hobby enthusiast, Tom had a club card for just about every interest over the years including Corvettes Northwest, American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion Post 86, Renegade R/C Club, and Mt. Baker Rock & Gem. A true MacGyver, a man’s man, there wasn’t much that Tom, the tool man, Cramer couldn’t polish, restore, fix, create or redesign.

Always on a treasure hunt and with the next project in mind, he was the kind of guy who never met a machine he couldn’t coax into purring like a kitten.

The great outdoors was his playground, with fishing, hunting, golfing, and scoring the best agates at Birch Bay. Tom found great peace on the rocky beaches passing on his agate hunting tricks to family and friends. Yet, one of his favorite pastimes, the Tom Cramer Classic — out-stubborning anyone who dared challenge him.

He leaves behind a legacy of creating strong boundaries, taking pride in what you do, taking things seriously, but leaving room for lightheartedness. A one eyebrow raised look let you know you were a bit out of line, yet one slight side curl of the upper lip let you know it was all in good humor. Tom’s presence will be profoundly missed, yet his spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Don’t let all that stubbornness fool you, Tom lived his one-of-a-kind life with his arms and heart wide open to his closest family and friends. He is survived by his wife, “the catch of his life”, Kim (Geer) Cramer; his devoted daughters, Katrina (AJ) Jones and Teri (Damien) Cribbs, and their mother, Tom’s first wife, Leslie (Moe) Morris, his cherished grandchildren, Courtney Gudmundson and Tristan Thomas; and his siblings, Joseph (Kathy) Cramer, Coralie (Ken) DeJong, and Dan Cramer. His memory is also honored by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. With a special note of his close bond with his nephews, Jeremy and Joel DeJong. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph O. and Willie (VanBeek) Cramer.

Please join us in remembering and celebrating Tom’s life at an open house at the Blaine Boathouse, 235 Marine Drive, Blaine, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Whatcom Hospice, because they’re the real-life superheroes, true MVPs.

Whatcom Cremation & Funeral in Bellingham is in charge of the arrangements, but Tom’s already taken the wheel on his next great adventure. His legacy? A life well-lived, full of laughter, love and the kind of stories that’ll keep us smiling for years to come.

Here’s to you, Tom — gone but never forgotten, because legends never really say goodbye. Dilly Dilly.