Tillie Hawke

Tillie (Penny) Tichelaar Hawke passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham.

She was born March 1, 1949, in Bellflower, California, to Bert and Marie Tichelaar.

She is survived by her sisters Irene (David) Silverman of Green Valley, Arizona, and Annie (Jim) Johnston of Bellingham; brother John Tichelaar of Ferndale; sons Howard Hawke of Seattle and Jeffrey (Kim) Hawke of Ferndale; niece Kelli (Ryan) Burrer; nephews Brian Tichelaar and Nathan Johnston; grandsons Frisco Lundstroth and Elias and Caden Hawke, and Ari Olsen; and great-granddaughter Adilyn Olsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Marie Tichelaar; and her husband, Howard Hawke.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.