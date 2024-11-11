Timothy Alan “Tim” Zawicki, went to be with Jesus on Nov. 3, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. Tim was born on May 4, 1963, in Bellingham to Art and Lynn Zawicki.

At an early age, Tim learned how to run heavy equipment at Z Recyclers. He enjoyed God’s creation in watching bodies of water and traveling beautiful Highway 20.

He loved animals, pouring his heart into their many cats and dogs over the years.

Tim will be deeply missed by his children: Laura (Eddie) Torrero, Emily (Zach) Rouse, Elijah Zawicki, Annalee Zawicki; close friend and mother of his children, Cindy; grandchildren: Brody, Jonathan, Kayla, Ally, Anthony, and Gabriel; his parents and sister Cris (Dan) Thompson. He is also survived by aunts, uncle, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Join us in honoring Tim’s life at Crosspoint Church 8686 Vinup Road, Lynden on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or Whatcom Humane Society.