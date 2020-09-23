Timothy Hughes

Timothy “Duffy” James Hughes, age 69, of Ferndale, was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Bellingham and passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Ferndale.

He is survived by the mother of their children, Nickee Norris Oaks; daughter Kelli Lynn Hughes and son Timothy “Spoof” James Hughes II; grandchildren Brittinee Nicole Gwinner and Nickee Lynne Gwinner; great-grandchildren Westin LeeRoy Gwinner, Quinten Levi Gwinner, Emerick Patrick Bennett and Asher Jackson Bennett; sister Marilee Hughes Kirschner (Tom); brothers John “Bud” Hughes (Kelli) and Nick Hughes (Julie).

Duffy graduated from Ferndale High School in the Class of 1969. He was a volunteer with the North Bellingham Fire Department for over 15 years and was in Whatcom County Search & Rescue. He worked for 27 years at the ARCO Refinery. He enjoyed backcountry horse trips with his friends Nancy and Jim Elvig and his horse Sunny, hunting and fishing with his family and close friends, and snow skiing.

He has now joined his mother Kathleen “Tootie” and father Horace “Jack” Hughes for his final chapter.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

