WHATCOM ­— Two women were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a two-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Bellingham the evening of Saturday, July 6. The Washington State Patrol reported that Shannon Hofer, 23, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta north in the southbound lanes of the freeway at about 11:27 p.m.,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now