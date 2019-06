It sets up a means of data coordination WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill prime-sponsored by Washington 1st District Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a voice vote. H.R. 1261, the National Landslide Preparedness Act, now goes to the Senate. “This victory has been a long time coming for the victims,…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now