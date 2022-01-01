USDA invests $80 million in dairy initiatives

On March 2, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)  announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now