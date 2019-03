It passes House OLYMPIA — On Monday, March 4, the state House of Representatives unanimously passed a measure that would let community and technical college students know whether “low-cost” materials are available for their college courses. Rep. Luanne Van Werven (R-Lynden, 42nd District), prime sponsor of the bill, said House Bill 1702 comes from working…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now