Verlyn (Verly) Korthuis passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

He was clinging to a little wooden cross that was given to him in his final days as he left this earthly life and entered through Heaven’s gate. Verly fought the good fight and gave battling two different types of cancer all he had for nearly 5 years.

He rarely complained and always told anyone and everyone that “it is what it is, it’s how we deal with it” with each new hardship he faced.

Cancer tried to destroy so much of him, but it didn’t destroy his faith nor the love he had for his family and friends.

Verly was born on January 28, 1949 to John and Ada (VanderGriend) Korthuis.

He was the youngest of 5 children, known as the “tag along”, who according to his sister, was so unbelievably spoiled.

He grew up on his family’s farm on Guide Meridian in Lynden, WA, which is where he also developed a love for draft horses and grew up helping his father with their six horse hitch.

Verly attended Lynden Christian school where he excelled in the sports he played-football, basketball, and baseball.

After graduating in 1968, Verly went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Rutgers, on July 23, 1971 and together they had 5 children.

He worked various jobs in the construction industry, raised cattle on the family farm, and milked for many dairy farmers.

He was a feed salesman for Ferndale Grain for many years, and a salesman he was.

He could sell anything and everything and loved how his job brought him into many people’s lives.

In his later years he returned to his love of construction and started his own business of VK Construction where he was a handyman for many.

Most recently, this past winter, he made over 100 Christmas tree box stands for people in the community.

Verly knew everyone and everyone knew Verly. His whole world was his wife, his children, and his 18 grandchildren.

His love for sports in his high school years carried on through coaching little leagues anytime one was needed.

There was rarely a sporting event or school program that he missed. He was always the biggest (and loudest) fan at his kids and grandkids games.

He was a people person by nature and would give the shirt off his back for family, friends, and strangers the same.

When he wasn’t at sporting events he could be found at the local coffee shop, Dutch Treat, where he enjoyed sitting around with many of the local men in town that he was proud to call his friends.

He also enjoyed serving on the NW WA Fair Board for 12 years.

Verly is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Marilyn; children Jodi (Jason) Jansen, Travis (Allison) Korthuis, Lindy (Ben) Stuit, Trina (Chad) Baron, and Treva (Kelby) Postma; grandchildren Jordan, Tanner, Madison, Sakeyna, and Kyler Jansen, Jackson, Winslow, and Kovee Korthuis, Ryker, Slade, Kroy, and Breklyn Stuit, Asher and Levi Baron, Karsyn, Jase, Tye, and Kolt Postma.

Verly so desired to be at the wedding of his first grandchild, Jordan, to Sierra Devries later this month but God had other plans. We do, however, know that he will be there in spirit that day.

He is also survived by sister Ruth Stadt and brother Bob (Diane) Korthuis, sister-in-law Pam Ammons and brother-in-law Kevin (Janet) Rutgers, sister-in-law Bunny Korthuis as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Rich and Jean Rutgers, brothers Ron and Denny Korthuis, sister-in-law Elaine Korthuis, brother-in-law Roy Stadt, and sister-in-law Kay Korthuis.

All are welcome for visitation and viewing on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

A private family graveside committal will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Wednesday, July 14 at 12 noon followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Expo building at the NW Washington Fairgrounds (was previously scheduled to be at the Mt. Baker Rotary Building).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Verly’s honor to the VK Memorial fund at Bank of the Pacific in Lynden, WA.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.