Vicki Lynn Richardson

Vicki Lynn (Visser) Richardson, peacefully passed away on Aug. 27, 2024. Vicki was born on Feb. 8, 1954, in Willmar, MN, the cherished daughter of David and Florence Visser and the eldest of five children.

Vicki graduated from Raymond High School and attended Dordt College. She dedicated her professional life to the education system, shaping the future of countless students as a beloved schoolteacher in Hull Christian School, Lynden Christian, and the Lynden Public School District. Her passion for teaching and her commitment to nurturing young minds left an indelible mark on her community. Her warmth, kindness and unwavering dedication made her a beloved figure among students, colleagues, and friends.

In 1986, Vicki married the love of her life, Philip Richardson, and together they built a beautiful family. Vicki is survived by her devoted husband, Phil, and their three children: Britton, Bailey, and Blake (Kiri), two grandchildren, Levi and Samara; her mother, Florence Visser, sisters, Nancy (Skip) Kern, Barb Swanson, and Kathy (Rick) May and many nephews and nieces. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, whose presence will be deeply missed but whose legacy will live on in the lives of those she touched. She was preceded in death by one infant son, Braedan, her father, David Visser and brother, Jeff Visser.

Vicki had a deep love for the Lord and was active in her church community. Her family and friends take comfort in knowing that she lived a life full of love, service, and dedication, leaving behind a lasting impact that will be felt for generations to come.

A celebration of life for Vicki will be held on Sept. 14, 2024 at the residence of Mike and Laura Sabastiani, 6868 Guide Meridian, Lynden at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Vicki’s memory to the Fisher Elementary School PTA supporting the continued education of future generations, a cause she held close to her heart.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.