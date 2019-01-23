Virginia Green

Virginia “Juanita” Green age 93, passed away at the Christian Health Care Center of Lynden on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, of Alzheimer’s disease. She was always a joy to be around and had a mischievous sense of humor.

Juanita was born Feb. 1, 1925, in Van Buren, Missouri, to Henry A. and Bessie (Neer) Buchanan. Juanita had one brother, Whilburn, and two sisters, Magdalene and Georgia.

Juanita married Ellis C. Green on Dec. 21 and together they had two sons, Larry and Duane. The family lived in the Lynden area owning and working fields of raspberries, strawberries, beans and cucumbers for many years. For a time they owned the Dutch Treat restaurant and enjoyed living across from the Northwest Washington Fair.

Ellis and Juanita treasured going fishing at Lake Sharidan and hunting around the Conconully area with family and friends. The ladies would find themselves crocheting and visiting as the guys were hunting. Juanita was known to do a good bit of hunting and fishing herself. She loved the Lord and faithfully attended the Assembly of God Church and Word of Life.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis, and her parents.

She is survived by sons Larry E. Green of Everson and Douglas Duane Green of Ferndale; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives.

A memorial service will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in Gillies Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tahoma National Cemetery next to her husband Ellis.

You are invited to share your condolences and memories in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lynden.