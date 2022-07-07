Evelyn “Virginia” Perkins, age 84, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Bellingham.

Virginia was born Aug. 30, 1937 in Toronto, Canada to parents John and Mona Scott. She had one sister, Valerie Scott.

As a child, Virginia spent many summers in Tobermory, Ontario at the family summer home.

Virginia married Donald Perkins on Jan. 6, 1972 in Seattle.

She did clerical work in Toronto and Vancouver, BC.

At Virginia’s request there will be no service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.