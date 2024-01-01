Visitors spent $750.8M in Whatcom County in 2023

Visit Bellingham WHATCOM — Data released by Tourism Economics reveals that visitor spending increased in 2023, growing 9.1% from 2022 for an annual total of $750.8M in spending and revealing that tourism recovery continues in Whatcom County. The study, prepared for State of Washington Tourism, tracks visitors to the region, their associated spend in five…
