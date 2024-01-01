WCLS reaches Hispanic communities

New cultural liaisons help expand services for Spanish speakers By Ava Ronning For the Record WHATCOM — With the addition of a Spanish-speaking phone line and two cultural liaisons, Whatcom County libraries have expanded their services to the Hispanic community in new ways. This year, Whatcom County Library System hired Amelia Martinez and Diana Antaño…
