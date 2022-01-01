Wesley Assink went to Heaven on Jan. 1. Loving husband of Shirley and loving father to: Janet Crouse (Jim), Larry Assink (Debbie), Phil Assink (Kim), Darla Hanson (David), Toni Benner (David).

Grandfather to Jaime Crouse, Jed Crouse, Jessica Mumford. Jenaya Church, Jaylene Finkbonner, Jordan Assink, Jeremy Assink. Melinda Assink, Daniel Assink. Ashley Albertson, Dylan Hanson, Bethany Benner, Katie Hoffman, and Travis Benner, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Wes was preceded by sons Gary, Keith and Kevin.

Wes served in the Navy, farmed, was a butcher, and retired from Georgia Pacific.

Wes was Master of Hopewell Grange, and volunteered at the Food Bank and at their church in Glendale AZ. for many years.

Neptune Society is handling final arrangements.

The family is so grateful to hospice and the Veterans Association.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or the Veterans Association.

A private family service will follow later.