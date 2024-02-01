Whatcom Briefs for Nov. 27, 2024

State Funeral and Cemetery Board clears Moles Farewell Tributes  WHATCOM — On Nov. 20, the Washington State Funeral and Cemetery Board closed a complaint against Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory Center without taking any action, as it found the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office had jurisdiction over the mishandling of two decedents in May. The…

