Whatcom County News: Aug. 21, 2024

Human trafficking victims rescued BELLINGHAM — On Aug. 13, Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force (WGDTF) along with the Bellingham Police Department, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Customs and Border Protection, executed a search warrant at 1333 Lincoln St., Suite 2, Bellingham. This was across from Bellingham’s Carl Cozier Elementary School….
