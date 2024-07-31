Whatcom County News Briefs for July 31, 2024

Judge Freeman assigned to water adjudication WHATCOM — Whatcom County Superior Court judges have unanimously selected Judge David E. Freeman to permanently oversee the general water rights adjudication filed last month by the Washington State Department of Ecology. According to a July 25 press release from Stephanie Kraft, Juvenile and Superior Court administrator of Whatcom…
