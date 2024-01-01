Whatcom County News Briefs: Oct. 2, 2024

Task force seizes fentanyl, arrests one man WHATCOM — The Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bellingham Resident Office, launched an investigation into a Transnational Criminal Organization operating in Whatcom County. The TCO was suspected of using local stash locations and couriers to distribute fentanyl throughout the area. Investigators…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in