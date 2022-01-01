Whatcom gang, drug task force investigation leads to two arrests

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team (C.I.T.) stopped a vehicle in south Whatcom County which was connected to a Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force (WGDTF) investigation. The driver, 25-year-old Gladys Penaloza-Criollo from Shoreline, and her male passenger, 27-year-old Segundo Galarza-Gutama from Seattle, were arrested and booked into the Whatcom…

