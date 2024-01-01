Whatcom Land Title CEO earns prestigious state award

Bill Ronhaar receives lifetime achievement award LYNDEN — Bill Ronhaar, CEO of Whatcom Land Title, recently received a rare state award from his industry. Ronhaar was presented a lifetime achievement award from the Washington Land Title Association, only the fourth time in its 119-year history that it has bestowed the award. Ronhaar previously received the…
