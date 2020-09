Member-only days set for Sept. 16-18 BELLINGHAM — The Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher galleries, Museum Store and Old City Hall will reopen to the public on Saturday, Sept. 19, under Gov. Jay Inslee’s amended Phase 2 Safe Start plan for museums. Member-only days will be Sept. 16-18. The Family Interactive Gallery will reopen at a later…

