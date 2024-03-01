WHATCOM NEWS: Dec. 18, 2024

Lummi Commercial Company welcomes Wendy’s to Salish Village The Lummi Commercial Company has announced what they have called “a significant milestone in the development of Salish Village.” American international fast food chain Wendy’s has officially signed on as the first tenant in this growing commercial hub. According to a press release from the Lummi Commercial…
