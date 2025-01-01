Whatcom News for Jan. 1, 2025

Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery spreads holiday cheer through community support Staff Reports FERNDALE — The Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) brought holiday cheer this December. The Black Employees Network (BEN) hosted its inaugural Warm Their Feet Sock Drive to benefit Northwest Youth Services and Ferndale Community Services. With a goal of 200…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in