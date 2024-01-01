Whatcom News for Sept. 4, 2024

Ferndale resident named to Gonzaga dean’s list SPOKANE — Michael Bernard, a resident of Ferndale, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester 2024. Bernard recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science. Students must earn between 3.50 to 3.85 grade point average to be listed. Missing vulnerable…
