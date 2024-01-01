WHATCOM NEWS: Sept. 25, 2024

WC Superior Court to live stream water adjudication hearing BELLINGHAM — Whatcom County Superior Court recognizes the unprecedented size and complexity of the WRIA 1 Water adjudication. To accommodate the size of the case, the hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26 will be held in County Council Chambers, 311 Grand Ave., Suite 105, Bellingham. There…
