Whatcom superior court administration, clerk’s office announce temporary service modifications

BELLINGHAM — Whatcom County Superior Court administration and clerk’s office are experiencing service interruptions due to unauthorized activity detected on the Washington Courts network. According to a Nov. 4 news release, the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has “taken immediate action to secure critical systems and is actively working to safely restore services.” During…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now