Whatcom superior court administration, clerk’s office announce temporary service modifications

BELLINGHAM — Whatcom County Superior Court administration and clerk’s office are experiencing service interruptions due to unauthorized activity detected on the Washington Courts network. According to a Nov. 4 news release, the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has “taken immediate action to secure critical systems and is actively working to safely restore services.” During…
