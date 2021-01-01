White House taps Whatcom Community College for Cybersecurity Summit, funds national center

BELLINGHAM – Thursday, Aug. 26, the president of Whatcom Community College represented the nation’s community and technical colleges at a White House summit on national cybersecurity. President Biden, members of his cabinet and national security team, and private sector and education leaders met to discuss how to work collectively to fight malicious cyber activity. ”Cybersecurity threats are pervasive….
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in