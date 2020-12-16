William Blockley

William Henry Blockley age 82, born May 10, 1938, died at his home on Dec. 3, 2020. Bill was born in Lake Stevens, at his grandparents’ house, to William and Susan Blockley.

Bill grew up and lived on the family homestead at Deming until his passing. He went to Mount Baker High School and graduated in 1957. Bill met the love of his life, Marlene Plattner, the summer of 1958 and they were married on Oct. 17, 1959. They had three children, William “Craig,” Charlene and Clyde.

Bill devoted his life to his family and his community, which extended throughout all of Whatcom County. He was well known for feeding anyone that walked through his door and was never at a loss for a good story. Bill achieved many great things contributing to his tales, from racing sprint cars at Skagit Speedway and coaching summer league baseball to starting the Piranha Wrestling Club for the Mt. Baker School District.

Bill was hardworking and unwavering in his support of the logging community. He started his own company in the late 1960s, joined by his sons after they graduated from Mt. Baker. Bill was one of the founding members in 1962 of the Deming Logging Show, which he continued to support throughout his life. In recognition of his dedication Bill was honored to be president in 1977, won the Golden Axe in 1984 and was named Bull of the Woods for the 50th anniversary in 2012. Craig and Clyde worked alongside their father until he left the hill, retiring in 2015.

Bill enjoyed his retirement at home, spending time with his lovely wife and family at his side. He leaves behind a large, loving community that will greatly miss his love of adventure and never-ending stories.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; three children, son William “Craig” (Debbie), daughter Charlene (Steve) Williamson, and son Clyde (Kelli), 12 grandchildren: Elizabeth Williamson, Dani (Lance) Solis, Suni Dillard (Christopher Nielson), Steven Williamson, Melanie Blockley, Richard (Cassie) Williamson, Brandi Blockley, Shanli Dillard, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Bryce Blockley, Erynn Mitchell; six great-grandchildren: Quinn Dougan, Everlee Williamson, Carter Solis, Renley Solis and Theodore Williamson, with two more due in early 2021; sister Wilna (Bob) Baisden; and niece Christy Baidsen.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Susan (Ritzheimer) Blockley, and his sister, Dwight Ann Brunk (Dale Joy Scott).

The immediate family will have a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Dr., Ferndale. Due to COVID restrictions, guests are welcome to attend, but must remain in their vehicles; the service will be available via Facebook Livestream.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the Deming Logging Show or Hospice House.

