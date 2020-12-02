William Stuurmans

William Wayne “Bill” Stuurmans, age 73, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home in Mount Vernon.

Bill was born on Feb. 11, 1947, in Bellingham to Pete H. and Laura Renee (Hoekema) Stuurmans. He joined brothers Harry and Rodney Keith and was later joined by sister Sally Renee.

Bill attended Lynden Christian School through grade 8 and later graduated from Mount Vernon High School. After graduation he earned a two-year certificate from Bellingham Technical School.

Bill was a longtime truck driver who spent the last 20-plus years of his career driving for BFF Trucking Co. of Mount Vernon. He made alternate weekly runs for many years from Mount Vernon to Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Except for a brief stint in Winthrop, WA, Bill was a lifelong resident of Mount Vernon. He especially enjoyed the time he was able to spend on his Harley Davidson, just tooling around Skagit County or taking it on occasional longer road trips. He was a member of the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church.

Bill was a renowned “neatnik” who always maintained his “bike” and his vehicles in showroom condition. He took pride in everything he owned, including his condominium, which was tastefully furnished and always as neat as a pin. Freshly laundered shirts and polished shoes were a trademark.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Pete H. and Laura Renee (Hoekema) Stuurmans; brother Rodney Keith, and nephew Vaughn Hoekert.

Bill is survived by son Brandon Stuurmans of Ventura, CA; brother Harry and sister-in-law Bertha H. Stuurmans of Bellingham; sister Sally Renee and brother-in-law Lloyd Hoekert of Portland, OR; and nieces Shauna and husband John Westra (and children) and Melissa Hoekert, all of Portland.

At his request, no service of any kind will be held. Private interment will be at Monumenta Cemetery of Lynden.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Lynden.

The family expresses special thanks to Visiting Angels and Hospice Northwest for their superb care during Bill’s final weeks and days. Also, deep appreciation is owed to Jim and Barb Gibbons for all their help and assistance over the last several weeks of Bill’s life.