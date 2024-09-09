We are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Wilma Cole. She was a joyful person who made everyone around her happy to call her friend.

Wilma was born on Dec. 24, 1956 and passed away on Sept. 19, 2024. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Cole; her parents, Bill and Nellie Van Lohuizen; and a sister, Edna Van Lohuizen. She leaves behind four sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and John Helder; Linda and Paul Burg; Mary and Jerry Kuiken; Vera and Doug Caldwell; and seven nephews and one niece.

We all loved her dearly and she has left a big hole in all our hearts. We love you, Willy.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.