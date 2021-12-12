Wilma Huber passed away just after 1 p.m. Oct. 18 with her wonderful caregivers and daughter nearby, after complications from dementia.

She was born in Strausburg, ND to parents Ray and Johanna Bosman. Granddaughter of Gerret and Wilhelmina Van Heukelom TeBeest of Westfield ND, and Albertus and Wilhelmina Kok Bosman of Wyoming, MI.

Descendent of early homesteaders in Emmons County ND who emigrated through the Great Lakes from Holland in late 1880s, and came west with the Holland Dakota Land Co.

Wilma was the first grandchild in her mom’s family, living with her TeBeest grandparents on their farm near Westfield ND. She was a bright, happy child bringing so much joy during the hard times of the depression, and dust bowl.

Wilma’s grandfather Gerret was always laughing, and singing hymns as he worked on the farm, and was an early influence for mom who was joyful, laughing, and always singing and humming, throughout her life.

In 1937, her family left the TeBeest farm and moved to the Dutch community in Lynden.

Wilma lived on H St Road with her family, two brothers and sister, where they had a full life keeping a small dairy farm and odd jobs to keep everything going.

Wilma’s brother Albertus credited her with saving his life several times, the first when she pulled him from Fishtrap Creek in Lynden City Park, he age 2 years and she being 3 ½.

Wilma graduated from Lynden High School in 1954. Attended Western Washington College in Bellingham where she soon met John S. Huber, instantly smitten with her merry laugh and cheerful smile, and soon thereafter married in Lynden, Nov. 23, 1956. The family settled in the Seattle area, later moving to Bellevue.

Wilma was raised in a home with two parents who had finished eighth grade and was instilled with curiosity and desire for reading everything she could get her hands on.

Wilma loved car trips, gardening, cooking, and early moves for Dad’s job with Boeing during the space program to New Orleans, LA and later to Huntsville, AL.

Returning to Bellevue in 1966, they enjoyed 48 years of family life in their home in the Eastgate area. Wilma was so glad to be a wife and mom, cherishing her home and family.

Mom enjoyed a great life in Bellevue, times filled with visits from relatives, family, and friends, weddings, and babies, lots of summertime salmon fishing (& BBQ) and flyovers with the Blue Angels during Seafair, the smell of snow from Snoqualmie during calm fall mornings, and salt water when the fog came in off Puget sound.

Wilma taught us how to enjoy and cherish all the little moments of life, especially flowers, autumn leaves turning orange, kindness to each other, and how to just take the best in each day, always insisting to “take care of yourself!”

She loved her family, her AVON (40 years!) customers, her beloved Boehm Pool (Issaquah) “Deep Water” aqua aerobics friends, and Eastgate neighbors.

We will all deeply miss her and her merry (and a little mischievous) laugh, sense of humor, and easy smile.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband John Sanford Huber, parents Ray and Johanna Bosman, and her sister Marcella Bosman Lilja. She is survived by her brothers Albertus (Bud) (Thorne Bay, Alaska) and Don Bosman of Cheyenne WY, and sister-in-law, Claire Huber Benson. Also surviving are daughter, Elaine Huber, son, Karl (Rosi ) Huber and grandsons Joseph, Christopher, Martin Huber and Luke White, daughter Linda Reinoso, and grandsons Ryan, Kyle, and Daniel Reinoso.

Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews Laura Benson Wada, Julie Benson, Tom Benson, Larry Bosman, Bruce Bosman, Susan Bosman, Dennis, and Daniel Bosman, and Lorri, Jeff and Sherri Lilja.

After husband John passed in 2014, Wilma spent the last 7 ½ years of her life in Vancouver, enjoying wonderful loving care and support with her doctors, and caregivers, and friends, at Young at Heart Adult Family Home and Glenwood.

Deep grateful thanks to Reg and Emma Layzell and Eugene and Natela Antoci of Young at Heart, for their tender loving care of Wilma during her time in Hospice, just last week celebrating her second anniversary with PeaceHealth Hospice.

Special thanks to mom’s longtime hospice nurses Kathy Hedman and Matt Wall who provided wonderful care and encouragement over those two years.

Memorial contributions in Wilma’s name would be welcome and should be sent to PeaceHealth Southwest, attn: Sue Curry, 5400 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661.