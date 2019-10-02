Wilma Ruble

Wilma Faye Ruble (Rambo), of Lynden, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born in Hoquiam, Washington, on Dec. 13, 1922, and grew up in Rochester, graduating from Rochester High School in 1941.

Wilma was a “Rosie the Riveter” working at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard during World War II. Then she was a full-time wife and mother until returning to work in 1965 at the Silverdale branch of the U.S. Postal Service until retirement in 1985. Wilma served as a Cub Scout den mother and 4-H leader teaching girls how to sew.

Wilma married Jack Ruble, also of Rochester, in October 1941. They had two sons, William (Connie) of Covington, Tennessee, and Michael (Vickie) of Lynden. In addition to her two sons, Wilma is survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; sister Roberta Backland, brother Richard Rambo. and parents Roy and Verness Rambo.

Burial will be in the Forest Grove Cemetery of Tenino. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Grace Baptist Fellowship of Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.