WSP seeks any who saw Skagit hit-and-run

SKAGIT — On Thursday July 30, at approximately 5 p.m., Washington State Patrol troopers responded to an injury collision that had occurred on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 224 in Skagit County. The vehicle that caused the collision fled the scene and continued driving northbound. The victim vehicle, a maroon Jeep Wrangler, rolled and the…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Advertising Grant Application Form
- Log in