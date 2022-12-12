Zack Ortiz

On Dec. 4, Zacarias Ortiz, “Zack,” 74 years old loving father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away.

Zack was born to Josefa and Zacarias Gaitan in March 1948 in Charcas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He and his older brothers moved to the United States when they were very young. Eventually their family settled in Lynden.

In his early years, Zack sang in a band with his brothers. There is where he found the love of music. He enjoyed gardening, making his own wine, classic cars, finding treasures at the flea market and he was a San Francisco 49ers fan. His favorite player was Joe Montana.

Zack worked many jobs before settling at Intalco in the cast house for 33 years as a casting operator. He was described as humorous, mischievous, and grumpy, but in a good way. He was loved by all.

Four years ago, he was diagnosed with kidney failure. He could have given up then, but his family meant too much to him. Because of that, we got more time with him. We loved him very much for that.

Zack is survived by his children Gina (Lance) Heslep, Jennifer Shuffelen, Zack (Sarah) Ortiz, Anne (Mary) Lambert and Judith Denham, his grandchildren Miranda Sebens, Chase Heslep, Mariah Shuffelen, Jeramiah Shuffelen, Alex Nigg, Donavan Nigg, Braxton Ortiz, Emmersyn Ortiz, Annistyn Ortiz, Catherine Lambert, Meah Denham, Jackson Denham, Cole Denham, and Gabe Denham. Zack also has six great-grandchildren. Zack is proceeded in death by his wife Nancy Ortiz, daughters Amy Ortiz and Terri Eveland, brothers Wally, Armondo, Greg, and Juan. Sisters Virginia, Carmen, and Rosa. His parents Josefa and Zacarias and his stepfather Greg Ortiz.

Zack didn’t want us to mourn him, he wanted us to celebrate. Please come and have a taco on Zack for a celebration of life on Dec. 20 at Christ the King Church in Bellingham at 12:30 p.m.

A private burial service will follow for the family at Moles Greenacres. He will be laid to rest with his wife.